Unsolicited seeds showing up in the area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - People across the country are being warned about unsolicited seeds being sent to their homes, allegedly from China.

Many are finding these deliveries with packaging featuring Chinese lettering that are unprompted. As of now, the Department of Agriculture, Department of Homeland Security, and other state and federal agencies are investigating the situation.

The West Virginia University extension service is telling those in the community to not plant the seeds or open the packaging with the seeds being unknown.

So definitely, they shouldn’t open those. And they can either contact the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. And they would probably want you to mail those directly to the Department of Agriculture. Or there’s also a more direct way, the U.S. federal government the USDA animal and plant health inspection service.

The number for West Virginia’s Department of Agriculture is 304-558-2226. For West Virginia’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection, the number is 304-343-8585.

