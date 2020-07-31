Advertisement

Unsolicited seeds showing up in the area

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - People across the country are being warned about unsolicited seeds being sent to their homes, allegedly from China.

Many are finding these deliveries with packaging featuring Chinese lettering that are unprompted. As of now, the Department of Agriculture, Department of Homeland Security, and other state and federal agencies are investigating the situation.

The West Virginia University extension service is telling those in the community to not plant the seeds or open the packaging with the seeds being unknown.

So definitely, they shouldn’t open those. And they can either contact the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. And they would probably want you to mail those directly to the Department of Agriculture. Or there’s also a more direct way, the U.S. federal government the USDA animal and plant health inspection service.

James Barrett, WVU Extension Services

The number for West Virginia’s Department of Agriculture is 304-558-2226. For West Virginia’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection, the number is 304-343-8585.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Human Trafficking Day rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Human trafficking day rally.

News

2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place across the region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Participants will still walk on September 19th, but instead of walking as a big group, they will walk on their own, or with their team or family.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Jones to play for Pioneers

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Camden headed to Marietta College

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Amateur golf

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Maggie Johnson

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marshall University moving more fall classes to remote

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Bookmobile visits locations across Wood County

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Two wanted for questioning

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago