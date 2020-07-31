Advertisement

West Virginia breaks record for new virus cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has set a record for newly confirmed coronavirus cases as infections, deaths and hospitalizations surge in the state.

State health data recorded 182 new cases Thursday, the most since the outbreak began.

Officials also reported record highs in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and virus ventilator use.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice renewed his call for residents to wear masks and urged people to take the virus seriously as it surges within West Virginia and in surrounding states. Still, he declined to reimpose additional virus restrictions Friday, but did not rule out such measures if metrics continue to climb.

Meanwhile, state health officials defended their response to an outbreak at a Princeton nursing home. Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch presented a timeline for the state’s response upon hearing an employee tested positive in late June, and that four rounds of testing have taken place several times since then.

Crouch also said the state National Guard was at the home Friday with both personal protective equipment and education.

