Marietta man arrested on drug charges after Wood County traffic stop

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Andrew Brown, 34, of Marietta, Ohio was arrested on Friday for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance after multiple THC products were found in a vehicle he was driving.

Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Phillips, who is K9 Drago’s handler, originally pulled him over for a traffic violation on Interstate 77. She says she developed a reasonable suspicion that there was something illegal in the car after meeting Brown. He would not consent to a search of the vehicle, so Phillips had Drago perform a free air sniff around the vehicle. That’s when Drago indicted on the vehicle for drugs. Following his indication, the vehicle was searched and several THC products were recovered. Deputies recovered 21 THC infused edibles, 15 oil vape cartridges, roughly 5 grams of suspect marijuana and THC wax.

Brown was arrested, but was later released after posting a $15,000 bond.

