Advertisement

Marietta man arrested on drug charges after Wood County traffic stop

K9 Drago and THC products
K9 Drago and THC products(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Andrew Brown, 34, of Marietta, Ohio was arrested on Friday for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance after multiple THC products were found in a vehicle he was driving.

Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Phillips, who is K9 Drago’s handler, originally pulled him over for a traffic violation on Interstate 77. She says she developed a reasonable suspicion that there was something illegal in the car after meeting Brown. He would not consent to a search of the vehicle, so Phillips had Drago perform a free air sniff around the vehicle. That’s when Drago indicted on the vehicle for drugs. Following his indication, the vehicle was searched and several THC products were recovered. Deputies recovered 21 THC infused edibles, 15 oil vape cartridges, roughly 5 grams of suspect marijuana and THC wax.

Brown was arrested, but was later released after posting a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 3 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

This is Home: Eagle Scout projects help out City of Marietta

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Two scouts use their free time to improve the community

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Amateur Golf Championship

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Eagle Scout projects benefit City of Marietta

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elena Sue London

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Zoos and aquariums struggling during pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

One Parkersburg businesses gives back to the community

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Employees from Cricket Wireless in South Parkersburg handed out free food to those who stopped by.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 21 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Veto Lake Dam reconstruction

Updated: 21 hours ago