UPDATE: Two injured in series of three wrecks in same stretch of I-77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - UPDATE: 8/1/2020 9:40 P.M.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say three traffic crashes involving a total of six vehicles occurred within one mile of each other on Interstate 77 in Washington County, resulting in 2 injuries. All three of the crashes were caused by drivers following too closely to the driver in front of them. However, the first of the three wrecks caused traffic to back up in the area, likely causing other drivers to follow too closely, troopers say. All three incidents occurred between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, each only involving two vehicles.

Between the three wrecks, two women were injured. Troopers say a woman involved in the second wreck had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Another woman was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital after her red Jeep was heavily damaged in the third wreck. Troopers say her injuries were minor and she will likely be released from the hospital Saturday evening. Troopers say she was all ready out of her vehicle when they arrived on scene, but bystanders told them she was wearing her seat belt.

Troopers issued a single traffic citation in each wreck, but no criminal charges have been filed.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/1/2020

At least one person is injured after a series of two wrecks in in the same stretch of Interstate 77 Saturday afternoon near mile marker 3 in Washington County. The Devola Volunteer Fire Department was on scene for both wrecks and The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of both.

According to fire personnel on scene, the second wreck involved a white Ford truck with a trailer and a red Jeep.

A woman involved in the second crash was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Fire personnel say she was alert and responsive.

WTAP has reached out to the highway patrol for more details.

