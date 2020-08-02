Advertisement

Grove City man dies in Athens County wreck

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - State troopers with the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed a Grove City, Ohio man.

Around 2:50 in the morning of August 2, investigators say 19 year-old Asher Messer, of Grove City, was heading east on US Route 33 in Alexander Township when he lost control and slid left of center. He then hit a westbound Ford F-350 truck being driven by Joseph Fletcher, 32, of Michigan, with his 2003 Hyundai Elantra. The truck overturned after impact and stopped on its side, leaving Fletcher injured. Messer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

Fletcher was taken to Ohio health O’Bleness Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say debris from the wreck also hit a 2013 Ford F-150 being driven by another Michigan man, John Dozbush, age 53. Dozbush was not injured.

US 33 was closed for roughly four hours while investigators cleared the scene. The Ohio Department of Transportation provided traffic control during this time.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, troopers say alcohol is not suspected to have played a role in the wreck. They also say seat belts were in use at the time of the crash.

