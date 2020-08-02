Advertisement

Hearing Monday on Waverly School closing injunction

Set for Monday morning in Wood County Circuit Court
(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A court hearing Monday could determine where students at a closed Wood County school could actually attend classes this fall.

Circuit Judge J.D. Beane is being asked to rule on a request for an injunction stopping the Wood County Board of Education from closing Waverly Elementary School-and the busing of students from that school-to the new Williamstown Elementary School, set to open in the fall.

The board last year voted to close Waverly and two other elementary buildings.

The grandparent of a Waverly student recently filed a petition seeking a halt to the closing. Parents of youngsters in Waverly have long opposed the building’s shutdown, which the board of education says was part of a 2016 bond issue funding the new Williamstown elementary.

Now, the latest petition also argues the plan for transporting Waverly youngsters to Williamstown does not comply with CDC guidelines for coronavirus safety.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Two injured in series of three wrecks in same stretch of I-77

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
One woman is taken to the hospital after two wrecks in the same afternoon, in the same stretch of Interstate 77.

News

Local credit union raises money for Children’s Miracle Network by selling tie dye masks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Credit union employees sell tie dyed face masks to raise money for WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

News

Marietta man arrested on drug charges after Wood County traffic stop

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Marietta man arrested for possession with the intent to distribute after a Wood County deputy pulled him over.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 19 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Latest News

News

This is Home: Eagle Scout projects help out City of Marietta

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Two scouts use their free time to improve the community

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Amateur Golf Championship

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Eagle Scout projects benefit City of Marietta

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elena Sue London

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Zoos and aquariums struggling during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT

News

One Parkersburg businesses gives back to the community

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Stutler
Employees from Cricket Wireless in South Parkersburg handed out free food to those who stopped by.