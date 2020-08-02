Hearing Monday on Waverly School closing injunction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A court hearing Monday could determine where students at a closed Wood County school could actually attend classes this fall.

Circuit Judge J.D. Beane is being asked to rule on a request for an injunction stopping the Wood County Board of Education from closing Waverly Elementary School-and the busing of students from that school-to the new Williamstown Elementary School, set to open in the fall.

The board last year voted to close Waverly and two other elementary buildings.

The grandparent of a Waverly student recently filed a petition seeking a halt to the closing. Parents of youngsters in Waverly have long opposed the building’s shutdown, which the board of education says was part of a 2016 bond issue funding the new Williamstown elementary.

Now, the latest petition also argues the plan for transporting Waverly youngsters to Williamstown does not comply with CDC guidelines for coronavirus safety.

