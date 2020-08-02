Local credit union raises money for Children’s Miracle Network by selling tie dyed masks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - In a normal July, West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union would hold a “color run” to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network and WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. However, 2020 has been anything but a normal year.

The credit union’s usual event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving credit union employees wondering what they could still do to help the hospital. That’s when they came up with another colorful fundraising idea.

“We came up with the idea of tie dying face masks. It seemed relevant,” said Director of Community Engagement Allie Bennett.

Not just relevant, but timely too.

“We decided to do that about 2 days before Governor Justice put down the mask mandate,” Bennett said. “It was perfect timing.”

The colorful masks are sold at each of the credit union’s three locations for a suggested donation of $10. In roughly three weeks, Bennett says they’ve sold nearly 1,000 masks making around $9,000 for the WVU Children’s.

Bennett says the masks are dyed by credit union employees, including herself.

“Myself and some other members of our staff have been taking the masks home to dye them individually. You just take them all in a big batch and rubber band them all up and just go crazy with the dye. A lot of us have involved our children in the process. It’s been a fun fundraiser. Since we weren’t able to throw the color at the run, it was just another way to keep the color going and support WVU Children’s,” said Bennett.

