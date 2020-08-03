Advertisement

Bag limit for buck to remain at 3 in West Virginia

(Gray tv)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials have rejected a proposal to reduce the bag limit for bucks, so it will remain at three.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the decision by the state Natural Resources Commission on Sunday came after more than two years’ worth of discussion, surveys and delays on taking action.

The state’s buck limit had stood at three since 1995, but pressure from members of two hunter groups persuaded some commission members to consider a reduction.

Although most public comments favored a reduction, the Natural Resources director estimated revenue loss at $800,000 over three years.

The motion to reduce the buck limit failed 4-3.

