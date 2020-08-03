Cats at Humane Society of the Ohio Valley contract rare virus

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley says, they have four cats that have been in quarantined for the last two weeks after contracting feline panleukopenia.

Feline panleukopenia also known as feline distemper or feline parvo is usually rare, but it viral infection that is highly contagious that affects the immune system, nervous system, and gastrointestinal. The virus can be transmitted through ferrets

The shelter is working closely with veterinarians to make sure everything is clean and sterilized so it does not spread to other cats.

Karissa Reynolds is the shelter manager and she says, cats can be vaccinated, but when you get a young kitten that is too young to be vaccinated, there’s nothing you can do.

Reynolds says they are keeping the cats in quarantine for an extra week to be safe and the shelter is not taking any cats in until August 18th.

