Advertisement

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

In a video statement describing the tragic shooting at her home, Judge Esther Salas is calling for more privacy for federal judges.
In a video statement describing the tragic shooting at her home, Judge Esther Salas is calling for more privacy for federal judges.(Source: WABC/CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

In a video statement issued Monday, Judge Esther Salas called for more privacy for federal judges in the wake of the July 19 attack at her home in New Brunswick.

She noted that serving as judge involves “making tough calls” that sometimes leave people angry and upset. But she said judges should not have to “live in fear for our lives” because personal information, such as home addresses, can be easily obtained by anyone seeking to harm them or their families.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Daybreak Trivia Winners, July 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A list of Daybreak Trivia Winners for the month of July, as well as how winners can receive their prize.

National

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”

National

Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats reported progress over the weekend even as they highlighted their differences.

National

Idaho hearing could offer new details in missing kids’ case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEITH RIDLER and REBECCA BOONE
The case has drawn so much attention that Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood recently hired a public relations firm to handle the influx of media requests his office receives. But the investigation isn't over, so authorities have not given details on exactly what they believe happened.

National

Isaias nears hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Over the weekend, Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida as officials kept a close eye on the storm while dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus.

National

Missing 18-year-old found alive in Wash. woods after 9 days of searching

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities say the young woman walked away from her car, which had run out of gas along a rural highway. For reasons unknown, she went into the woods and likely got lost there.

National

'It's a miracle': Rescuers find missing young woman deep in Wash. woods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Authorities say the 18-year-old walked away from her car, which had run out of gas along a rural highway. For reasons unknown, she went into the woods and likely got lost there.

News

Lowell Christian Church receives donation

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lowell Christian Church receives donation