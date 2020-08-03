Advertisement

Justice calls for hospital to take COVID “surge” patients

Ascension Sacred Heart released a statement on their hospital capacity.
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says a Charleston hospital could soon house West Virginia patients from a coronavirus “surge”.

Earlier this year, St. Francis Hospital added beds and equipment to serve up to 75 COVID-19 patients in need of active short-term care or rehabilitation services.

Justice noted Monday the number of hospitalizations of COVID patients statewide has recently increased at a rate of 10% a day.

”This past April, I directed the DHHR, the national guard and FEMA to provide the operational plans needed to prepare this facility as a surge hospital,” Justice said, “and we are bringing it online right now.”

Meanwhile, more than 60 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and three have died in an ongoing outbreak at a West Virginia nursing home.

Justice on Monday said 31 staffers and 33 residents at the Princeton Health Care Center have tested positive. 19 people linked to the Mercer County facility have been hospitalized.

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch has said some cases at the nursing home were linked to tourism travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He said the state National Guard is providing protective equipment training and working on ``airflow studies’' at the facility.  

