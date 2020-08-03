Lowell Christian Church receives donation

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Lowell Christian Church receives an anonymous donation of $1000 dollars.

The donor said they wanted to do something for the community and decided to have a fresh produce giveaway. Local farmers also donated fruits and vegetables on top of the donation. The food was given away for free to anyone who needed it.

It’s just a time where we need some good positive things going on in the community and people can come and fix some fresh vegetables and have a good meal, said Rob Tuttle, Lowell Christian Church, minister. Also to let them know the church is here and that doesn’t change no matter what, the church is here...it was here before COVID-19 and all these struggles and it will here afterwards.”

Lowell Christian Church has service at 9 a.m. every Sunday and community members are free to pick up a free meal at 6:30 p.m., every Wednesday.

