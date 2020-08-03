Marietta Board of Education cancels special meeting

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Last week the Marietta Board of Education scheduled a special meeting for August 11th to give members of the public a chance to give their opinion on the back to school plan.

As of Monday, that meeting has been cancelled.

Originally, the board planned to have around five representatives from the community and the teachers union join the virtual meeting to give their different points of view on the return to school.

President Doug Mallett says that he and others have instead gathered those opinions and have made them available to all members of the board.

The school district is planning to enter the school year in a blended learning environment, where half of the student body will attend school one week and the other half will attend the next. On the days when students are home, they will learn virtually.

The Marietta Board of Education has answered several questions from the public during their meetings, but have not had a true public forum in over two months. They have discussed ways to hold a public forum, but have yet to announce a solution.

