Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department announces 5th COVID-19 death in Wood County

covid19
covid19(MGN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A fifth person from Wood County has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department made the announcement Monday afternoon.

In a news release, the MOVHD says it “extends our condolences to the family.”

No other details about the person were released.

The MOVHD says the death brings the total in the region to six. The area includes Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Calhoun County.

