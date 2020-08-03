Obituary: Alberta Louise Woodyard William

Alberta Louise Woodyard Williams, 88, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

She was born February 19, 1932 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Albert Woodyard and Elsie Loughry-Woodyard.

She graduated from Grafton High School in 1949 and retired from the Bureau of Public Debt in 1982. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church and a dedicated servant of the Lord. She enjoyed playing her organ, taking long walks, fishing, camping, bowling and being near friends and family. Louise also enjoyed playing chair volley ball and playing cards at the Vienna Senior Center. She was a member of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and she loved a good hot cup of coffee.

She is survived by her three sons, Tim Williams (Carolyn) of Vienna, WV, Rick Williams of Parkersburg, WV and Mike Williams (Vickie) of Belleville, WV; ten grandchildren, Beth (Eric) of Andover, NJ, Holly (Brian) of Vienna, WV, Phillip of Charleston, WV, Erica of Vienna, WV, Angie (Jason) of Parkersburg, WV, Amanda (Matthew) of Belpre, OH, Matthew of Parkersburg, WV, Michael of Belleville, WV, Michelle (Thomas) of Elkins, WV, and Sara (Gerrod) of Williamstown, WV and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Louise was very proud of the loved family.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Fred of 63 years; her brother, Robert and her sister, Pauline.

The family extends a special thanks to her many longtime friends and neighbors for always being there for her. Great appreciation to Bonnie, Erica, Carolyn and all of her caretakers and hospice workers.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating. Interment will follow at then Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.