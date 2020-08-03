Obituary: Garnet R. Thomas

Garnet R. Thomas, 79, of Marietta passed away at 6:00 am, August 1, 2020, Muskingum Valley Nursing Home.

She was born October 24, 1940, in Marietta a daughter of Clarence and Beatrice Farley Alden. Garnet was a homemaker.

On February 5, 1956, she married Beman Thomas who preceded her in death on June 17, 2016. Surviving are one son and one daughter, Steven (Diane) Thomas and Roxanna (Larry) Wheeler both of Marietta; 5 grandchildren: Michelle (Philip) Covey, Jason (Rebecca) Wheeler, Stacy Thomas, Shannon (Derek) McGlumphy, and Stephanie Thomas; 16 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and 3 brothers: Harold, Chuck and Bruce Alden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Jeremy and brother Clarence.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Aug. 5) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in Newport Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

