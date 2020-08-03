Advertisement

Obituary: Garnet R. Thomas

Obituary: Garnet R. Thomas
Obituary: Garnet R. Thomas(WTAP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Garnet R. Thomas, 79, of Marietta passed away at 6:00 am, August 1, 2020, Muskingum Valley Nursing Home.  

She was born October 24, 1940, in Marietta a daughter of Clarence and Beatrice Farley Alden. Garnet was a homemaker.

On February 5, 1956, she married Beman Thomas who preceded her in death on June 17, 2016.  Surviving are one son and one daughter, Steven (Diane) Thomas and Roxanna (Larry) Wheeler both of Marietta; 5 grandchildren:  Michelle (Philip) Covey, Jason (Rebecca) Wheeler, Stacy Thomas, Shannon (Derek) McGlumphy, and Stephanie Thomas; 16 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and 3 brothers:  Harold, Chuck and Bruce Alden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Jeremy and brother Clarence.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Aug. 5) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in Newport Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Ida Belle Morrow

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT
Obituary: Ida Belle Morrow

Obituaries

Obituary: Georgaleen Hockenberry

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
Obituary: Georgaleen Hockenberry

Obituaries

Obituary: Eric W. Underwood

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
Obituary: Eric W. Underwood

Obituaries

Obituary: Marlene Staats Darnell

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
Obituary: Marlene Staats Darnell

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Jo “BJ” Hathaway (Hupp)

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT
Obituary: Betty Jo “BJ” Hathaway (Hupp)

Obituaries

Obituary: Steven Neil Smith

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
Obituary: Steven Neil Smith

Obituaries

Obituary: Ruby L. Met

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT
Obituary: Ruby L. Met

Obituaries

Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Ann Riley Sprouse

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Ann Riley Sprouse

Obituaries

Obituary: Johnny Ray Keener

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT
Obituary: Johnny Ray Keener

Obituaries

Obituary: Alva Ray Harris

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT
Obituary: Alva Ray Harris