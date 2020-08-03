Obituary: Jack W. Kirsch

Jack W. Kirsch, 82, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 17, 1937 to the late Joseph W. and Nora E. Holbert Kirsch.

He attended Neale Grade School and graduated from PHS in 1956. He was a US Army veteran and served in the National Guard. He had been employed at the Viscose Plant, Wegmann's Volkswagen Dealership as used car sales manager, and retired in 2002 as a supervisor with Northwest Pipe. He had a passion for the love of cars and sports, especially WVU football and basketball.

Jack was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon and on the finance committee. He loved his church and cherished the special friendships he had there.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara S. Kirsch; son, Jack W. Kirsch II (Jenny) of Pullman, W.Va.; daughter, Amber R. Kirsch of Montauk, N.Y.; two sisters, Susie Kirsch Puglisi (Bartolo) of Downingtown, Pa. and Evelyn Starkey (Ed) of Vienna; a step-son Stephen L. Scohy (Anne); bonus grandchildren, David Scohy, Jessica Scohy, Stephen P. Scohy, Danielle Scohy and Alex Hay; great-grandchildren, Conner Smith and Owen Smith; and sister-in-law, Deborah Woodburn Brookover (Clyde) and their daughter, Kim.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jo Warnke (Jerry) and Regina Quinn (Norman) and stepson Mark Scohy (Beth). Jack had three life-long friends who have passed on: Art Coughlin, Jim Stanley and Steve Higgins. He was especially grateful for his friendship with Jim Mullen. They met once a week and "settled the world's problems!" Jack will be missed by family and friends, especially for his sense of humor and his loyalty to those he loved.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Kurt Busiek officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 P.M., Tuesday at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church.

A guest book is available for sharing condolences or a special memory with the family at www.vaughanfh.com

