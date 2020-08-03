Obituary: John C. Parsons

John C. Parsons, 75, of Marietta, OH passed away at 11:34 am, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born June 20, 1945, in Norfolk, VA, a son of Robert Haut and Elizabeth Ann Deem.

John was a postal carrier in Williamstown, WV for 28 years. He was a member of Lynn Street Church of Christ in Parkersburg, WV. John was a Vietnam veteran and served in the U. S. Army for 8½ years. He was a member of VFW Post 5108 in Marietta and American Legion Post 15 in Parkersburg.

On October 22, 1965, he married Sherrie Schau who survives with 3 sons: John W. (Patrisha) Parsons of Baltimore, OH, Scott (Sherry) Parsons of Marietta and Jeff (Jennifer) Parsons of Marietta: 7 grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Austan, Brooklyn, Brayden, Cory, and Casey and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 4 sisters: Sheila Williamson, Cathy Preusser, Diane Slabach and Wendy Safreed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister: Bill Parsons, Alan Deem and Sharon Maas.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Aug. 6) at 11:00 am at Lynn Street Church of Christ in Parkersburg with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery in Marietta, OH. Family will greet friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

