Ohio Vally University’s protocol for students staying on campus

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - With colleges reopening many like Ohio Valley University are taking extra precautions for those attending the fall semester.

The Vienna-based private school will be incorporating strict cleaning measures as well as CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing on campus. Areas such as the classroom and common space areas will be at half capacity as well. One of the bigger regulations is involving students remaining on campus and being accountable to not go somewhere away from the Vienna area.

The expectation is that since we’re ending at Thanksgiving. So we’re not going to come back after Thanksgiving. We’re not going to have any extended breaks prior to that. And we hope and our plan is when you get to campus you don’t leave campus. I mean you can go into the community and you can follow the protocols there but you’re not going home.

Ohio Valley Univ. is looking into possible disciplinary measures if a student is found out to be off campus. Some schools are utilizing fines and educational classes as disciplinary measures.

The university has a curfew of midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends.

Ohio Valley Univ. also has a page on their website for guidelines students will be following that is on their website. You can find all of this information by clicking here.

