PSC chairman advises Wood County Commission on Lubeck rate case

By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission gets some advice on a rate increase request from the chairwoman of West Virginia’s Public Service Commission.

PSC Chair Charlotte Lane came to Parkersburg Monday at the commission’s invitation.

At issue: a proposed 11% increase sought by the Lubeck Public Service District.

After hearing from commissioners, Lane agreed the county doesn’t have all the information it needs to make a final decision on Lubeck’s request.

”They need to give you what it is they’re spending their money on. If this is all they’ve given you...”, she said, holding up two pieces of paper.

“We should reject it and ask for more information?”, asked Commission President Blair Couch.

Lane: “Yes.”

The PSD’S attorney attended Monday morning’s meeting, but left after being denied an opportunity to address the commissioners on the increase.

Lane has overseen the consolidations of public service districts in other counties, something Commission President Blair Couch has suggested should happen in Wood County.

