Vienna community celebrates first responders with parade

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - The Vienna community wanted to do something special to support local law enforcement and celebrates first responders with a parade, Sunday.

The Vienna Police Department invited all first responders in the Mid-Ohio Valley to join the parade. Community members gathered down Grand Central Avenue as first responders honked and drove by while the community held signs for support.

“This means everything, this is why we do the job...the community support for what we do is the most important thing that’s out there and the trust they have in us and we want to come out here today and show the support for the people that support us,” said Chief Mike Pifer, Vienna Police Department.

Despite everything going on around the country, local officers say, they try to do what’s right to protect and serve the community.

“It’s all about keeping a professional standard, it’s with training, it’s with hiring, recruiting, it’s about putting the right people in the right places, so that’s what we try to do and I know our law enforcement here in the Mid-Ohio Valley do a really good job of doing that and staying professional,” said Chief Pifer.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff Steve Stephens has been serving the Mid-Ohio Valley for many years and says he is humbled by support.

“To be recognized by the community on the job they do everyday and that’s what this was all about today, it wasn’t just about the police, “back to blue” it was about everybody that responds,” said Sheriff Stephens.

All of the first responders were happy to be celebrated for their hard work and say they are happy to have a good relationship with the community.

