W.Va. DHS targets illegal drug activity with new statewide, 24/7 anonymous tip line

(WNDU)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) Gov. Jim Justice has directed his Department of Homeland Security to establish West Virginia’s first statewide toll-free drug tip line, so residents can anonymously report illegal activity, through the W.Va. Fusion Center’s new Narcotics Intelligence Unit.

Launched Aug. 1, the West Virginia Drug Tip Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (833) 905-DRUG (3784) for callers to speak with a staff member trained to receive such information. Information can also be submitted online at go.wv.gov/drugtips.

“Gov. Justice’s vision for the new Department of Homeland Security was to make it flexible to meet the demands of all domestic and international threats to West Virginia,” said DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy. “Every division of Homeland Security is being used to fight countless threats to West Virginia from the pandemic to illegal drug trafficking.” That includes the Fusion Center, which will assign information provided through the tip line to an NIU intelligence analyst.

“This will be one of the many assets we’ll use to assist our law enforcement partners in their efforts to identify and dismantle drug suppliers targeting West Virginia,” said Fusion Center Director Jack Luikart.

The tip line is supported by a number of law enforcement agencies across the state.

“This collective approach to fighting substance abuse brings a newer collaborative together to strengthen our efforts to make West Virginia better,” Delegate Rodney Miller, D-Boone, a former county sheriff who is now executive director of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association.

