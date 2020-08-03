WVU-Parkersburg graduate founds affordable personal hygiene business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Justin Bosley, who recently graduated from WVU Parkersburg with his Master’s Degree in business administration, has launched a company that provides affordable personal hygiene products through online ordering.

The company, called Direct Essentials, launched on May 31 and was founded as a response to the often expensive shipping costs and additional fees that typically come with online shopping.

“The thinking behind the whole company was, during grad school...I went online and I was searching for deodorant. I was running low and, of course, while you’re in graduate school it can get very crazy. I didn’t have time and I couldn’t get to the store, so I went online...and it was a two-dollar product, so I thought, ‘I’ll just order it, no big deal.’...[With added costs] my two-dollar product ended up being $13.50. And I thought, oh my goodness, everyone needs hygiene products, why are we charging an arm and a leg?” Bosley said. “One thing I always wanted on our website is that it’s one charge and that’s it. I don’t believe in adding all those extra fees and add-ons” he added.

As an alternative to typical online shopping, the company offers a variety of subscription plans with free shipping.

Bosley noted that, due to supply chain challenges occurring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has seen some challenges. Nonetheless, they are working to add additional products to their inventory, potentially including hand sanitizer.

While supply chain disruptions have posed a problem, Bosley also said there is a need for the kind of service his company provides during the pandemic, as more people are shopping online for safety purposes.

“I never intended to start this business with COVID going on. I planned it way before any talk of COVID. But when everything came about, I thought, this is something that people really need,” Bosley said.

Those who would like to learn more about Direct Essentials and its subscription plans can find that information on the company’s website.

