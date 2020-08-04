COVID or no COVID, preparations continue for local elections

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes says there’s a possibility consolidation of precincts-something that became necessary during the June primary in West Virginia-could happen again in November.

It all depends on available poll workers.

“The parties have until September 15 to turn in the available poll workers to us,” Rhodes said Tuesday. “We’ll then start making decisions as to consolidating precincts, and using the number of poll workers, depending on who they can get available, and also contacting the locations.”

Washington County, so far, has had a good response from potential poll workers, says Board of Elections Deputy Director Karen Pawloski.

Both West Virginia and Ohio plan in-person voting this fall. But Wood and Washington County have heard a lot of inquiries about absentee, or mail-in voting.

Both will soon be taking applications for absentee ballots.

“We cannot send out applications until August 11,” Rhodes says. “But anyone who has called us and requested an application, we’re just getting everything ready so we can put it in the mail on August 11.”

“Every registered voter in Ohio during the week of Labor Day will receive an application to receive their absentee ballot,” Pawloski says, discussing Ohio’s plans for mail-in voting. “We’re telling folks that if they have not received those by September 10, to contact our office and we’ll send them another one.”

September 18 is the earliest absentee ballots can be mailed to voters in West Virgnia. Ohio’s absentee ballots will be mailed out on October 6.

“Ohio is leading the nation right now in security for any type of election, whether it’s absentee, or in-person,” Pawloski says. “So nobody should be fearful of their vote not being counted, or making sure this election goes correctly.”

In Wood County, two people filed to run as independents, or non-partisan, by the deadline set for Monday, August 3.

David Foggin will be on the ballot for Wood County Commissioner, for the seat currently held by Republican Robert Tebay.

Tebay won a three-way race for the Republican nomination for county commission in the June 9th primary.

And Edward Smith has filed to run against Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp, who previously was unopposed. Rapp is seeking a third term in office.

There is one local county-wide race, and several levies, on the ballot in Washington County.

