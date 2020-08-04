Advertisement

Donations to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley being matched by nonprofit organization

cat in cage at Humane Society
cat in cage at Humane Society(Angel Thompson)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Donations made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley through August 9 will be matched by the nonprofit organization Greater Good, as part of NBC and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

The organization will match donations up to a total of $10,000. According to Amber Dennison, member of the shelter’s board of directors, the donations will go toward medical costs and care of the animals.

The campaign, which was launched on August 1, is being held nationally, with Greater Good ultimately planning to donate up to $100,000 to shelters around the country, and each local shelter will receive up to $10,000.

Dennison said that, while the shelter has been able to hold online fundraisers in recent months, the pandemic has meant that they have had to cancel in-person fundraisers, making donations particularly important at this time.

“We haven’t been able to have fundraisers. Usually summer fundraisers are big. But everybody has been generous online. We’ve done a few virtual things and that has helped a lot,” Dennison said.

Those who would like their donations to be matched are asked to donate using this link.

