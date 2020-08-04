Advertisement

Gov. DeWine orders children to wear masks as Ohio chools reopen

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine implemented a statewide mask mandate in July.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine implemented a statewide mask mandate in July.(WTVG)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a health order requiring masks for children returning to in-person classes this fall.

The governor pleaded with concerned parents and educators across the state to abide by the state’s health orders as schools begin to open.

The order on Tuesday comes as the school season begins even as cases of the coronavirus in Ohio continue to rise, reaching more than 95,000 statewide as of Tuesday.

DeWine also announced Ohio will be joining five other states ``to work together’' in a bipartisan, interstate compact to expand rapid detection testing as nationwide testing shortages and delays continue.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio University provides one-time grant funding to help students get connected

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Ohio University has announced the new OHIO Get Connected Grant, a one-time, $750 award to help meet technology needs for all full-time, first-year, degree-seeking students at Ohio University’s Athens and regional campuses.

News

Donations to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley being matched by nonprofit organization

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Donations made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley through August 9 will be matched by the nonprofit organization Greater Good, as part of NBC and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

News

Ohio governor issues order requiring K-12 students to wear masks while at school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon siting advice from doctors, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

News

What's Trending, 8/4/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A water park for dogs, Katie Ledecky does a gold-medal worthy trick, and Alexis reveals her true love for Chipotle.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Jackson County Schools announce re-opening plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Jackson County Schools have announced the district’s re-opening plan for the fall.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Big 12 to play ten-game football season

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Marietta Board of Education cancels special meeting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The meeting was expected to be a public forum