Gov. DeWine orders children to wear masks as Ohio chools reopen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a health order requiring masks for children returning to in-person classes this fall.

The governor pleaded with concerned parents and educators across the state to abide by the state’s health orders as schools begin to open.

The order on Tuesday comes as the school season begins even as cases of the coronavirus in Ohio continue to rise, reaching more than 95,000 statewide as of Tuesday.

DeWine also announced Ohio will be joining five other states ``to work together’' in a bipartisan, interstate compact to expand rapid detection testing as nationwide testing shortages and delays continue.

