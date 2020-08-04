Jackson County Schools announce re-opening plans

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson County Schools have announced the district’s re-opening plan for the fall. The school year will begin with all students attending class one day per week and learning virtually the other four days. During the first week of classes, students will return to school in groups as follows:

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, students “Blue Group”, those with last names beginning with letter A-D, will attend school.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, students “Red Group”, those with last names beginning with letter E-K, will attend school.

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, students in “Green” group, those with last names beginning with letter L-R, will attend school.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, students in “Purple” group, those with last names beginning with letter S-Z, will attend school.

The semester will continue with students attending on-campus classes one day per week for the first four weeks of class. At that point, if the state of the pandemic is such that it is deemed safe for students to attend on-campus classes for more than one day per week, schools will move to two days per week on campus, with the goal of returning to five days per week on November 2. That plan is subject to change depending on public health and safety conditions. Schools may resort to fully remote learning if implemented at the order of the governor.

An additional virtual learning option is available through the West Virginia Virtual School for parents who do not wish to send their children to campus in the fall.

Schools will be taking many precautions in terms of sanitizing the facilities, promoting social distancing, wearing face masks, and more.

The complete re-entry schedule and full details about all planned safety measures are available on the school district’s website.

