Mother sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison for injuring her child

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Gallia County mother is headed to prison after she was recently convicted of injuring her child.

Margerete Watson, 23, of Crown City, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison. She was convicted of “endangering children with serious Physical harm caused”, a second-degree felony.

When Watson is released from prison with be placed on post-release control and supervised by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for three years.

Watson was charged after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallia County Children Services we called to the hospital for a possible child abuse case of a 6-week-old child.

According to a news release from the Gallia Sheriff’s Office, Watson’s infant child had “significant injuries including multiple bone fractures.”

Watson admitted to hitting the child and causing the injuries after providing false statements to law enforcement.

“I want to thank the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallia County Children Services for thoroughly and promptly investigating this matter to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable among us, our children,” stated Holdren. “My office has, and will continue to take a hardline approach in these cases by holding child abusers accountable for their actions.”

Sheriff Matt Champlin added, “My office investigates tragedies every day, but in investigations such as this, where defenseless infant children are harmed by the very people who are responsible for protecting them, it is purely heartbreaking. I applaud my staff who worked so hard to ensure this investigation was thorough and complete. Further, I want to praise Prosecutor Holdren and his staff for their diligence in ensuring justice was served in this matter.”

