Advertisement

Mother sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison for injuring her child

Margarete Watson sentenced
Margarete Watson sentenced(Gallia County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Gallia County mother is headed to prison after she was recently convicted of injuring her child.

Margerete Watson, 23, of Crown City, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison. She was convicted of “endangering children with serious Physical harm caused”, a second-degree felony.

When Watson is released from prison with be placed on post-release control and supervised by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for three years.

Watson was charged after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallia County Children Services we called to the hospital for a possible child abuse case of a 6-week-old child.

According to a news release from the Gallia Sheriff’s Office, Watson’s infant child had “significant injuries including multiple bone fractures.”

Watson admitted to hitting the child and causing the injuries after providing false statements to law enforcement.

“I want to thank the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallia County Children Services for thoroughly and promptly investigating this matter to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable among us, our children,” stated Holdren. “My office has, and will continue to take a hardline approach in these cases by holding child abusers accountable for their actions.”

Sheriff Matt Champlin added, “My office investigates tragedies every day, but in investigations such as this, where defenseless infant children are harmed by the very people who are responsible for protecting them, it is purely heartbreaking. I applaud my staff who worked so hard to ensure this investigation was thorough and complete. Further, I want to praise Prosecutor Holdren and his staff for their diligence in ensuring justice was served in this matter.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID or no COVID, preparations continue for local elections

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Amid continued uncertainty, local boards get ready for elections

News

WTAP News @ 5 - City of Vienna receives litter control grant

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Colleges providing activities and help for students' mental health

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Wolf Creek Local School District talks fall plans

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Non-partisan candidates file to run for Wood County offices

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 -Looking forward to November, plans for general elections

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Ohio University provides one-time grant funding to help students get connected

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ohio University has announced the new OHIO Get Connected Grant, a one-time, $750 award to help meet technology needs for all full-time, first-year, degree-seeking students at Ohio University’s Athens and regional campuses.

News

Gov. DeWine orders children to wear masks as Ohio chools reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor extends Ohio mask mandate to schools

News

Donations to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley being matched by nonprofit organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Donations made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley through August 9 will be matched by the nonprofit organization Greater Good, as part of NBC and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.