Obituary: Dr. Donald R. Lantz

Dr. Donald R. Lantz, 91 of Parkersburg passed away August 2, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Campus as a result of COVID-19.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Gerald and Geraldine Ross Lantz.

He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and had served in the U.S. Army with the 8th Army Company 36 Engineer and Equipment Co. during the post war occupation of Japan. He attended Marietta College, West Virginia University and had graduated from The Medical College of Virginia in Richmond in 1955. He began his career in Medicine as a Pediatrician and was the founder and director of the first Emergency Room practice and Ambulance service at St. Joseph Hospital. He later began his career in Industrial Medicine serving as the Doctor at Borg Warner-G.E. and later CYTEC from where he retired . He was an avid Historian with his interest in the Revolutionary War and was always proud that he was one day older than Mickey Mouse. He had thrown parties at his home celebrating he and Mickey's birthday and also bicentennnial parties for The Battle of Lexington and Concord and the Boston Tea Party themes and had hosted a grand blowout of a party during the nations Bicentennial celebration in 1976. He was a member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Leslie Lantz (Mel Dole) of Dagsboro, DE. Jerry Lantz (Lois Ann) of Vienna, Kevin Lantz (Kim) of Barboursville, WV. and Tara Wilson (Steve) of New Braunfels, TX. His grandchildren, Allan Lantz (Missy), Andrew Lantz (Kaylynn), Elizabeth Arinsmier (Alex), Ashlee Gallion (Aaron), Courtny Lewis (Trevor), Steve McCormick (Kelli), Brooke King (Ian), Bethany Wilson and Kevin Wilson. Nineteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Helen Brake Lantz.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Kevin Lantz officiating. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at Harrisville, WV. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Doctors Without Borders or The Alzheimer's Fund Research Foundation.

