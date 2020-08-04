Obituary: Jarad Paul Collin

Jarad Paul Collins, 39, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly August 2, 2020. He was born February 4th, 1981, a son to Harley Paul and Carol Denise Hartshorn Collins.

In 1999, he joined the West Virginia Army National Guard and was assigned to C Co 2/104th Aviation in Williamstown, WV as a UH-1 Crewchief. Hwe dedicated over 22 years of service to the West Virginia Army Aviation community and deployed with the Ridgerunners of C Co 1/150th AVN in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006 and then Kosovo in 2011. He amassed over 3,000 flight hours as an enlisted crewchief instructor. His awards included the Meritorious Service Medal w/ 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal w/ 3 Oak Leafs, Iraq Campaign Medal w/2 Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal w/ M Device, Armed forces service medal w/ Silver Hourglass, NATO Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon w/ numeral, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Senior Aviation Badge, Combat Action Badge, West Virginia Commendation Medal, West Virginia State Service Ribbon w/ 3 Oak Leafs, West Virginia Emergency Service Ribbon w/ 3 Oak Leafs, West Virginia Service Medal w/ 2 Oak Leafs, West Virginia Distinguished Unit Award, and Kentucky Counterdrug ribbon

Surviving Jarad is his wife, Ashley Collins; daughter Lillian Collins; son Finley Collins; Parents Harley and Carol Collins, and sister Amanda Cochran (Kevin).

Services for Jarad will be held Friday, August 7th, at 1pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be the same day from 11am-1pm. Burial will follow the service at IOOF cemetery in Harrisville, WV.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com