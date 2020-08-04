Obituary: John Franklin Crouch

John Franklin Crouch, 82, of Troy, WV, departed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2020 at his residence.

John was born on February 10, 1938 in Kayford, WV, a son of the late William Allen and Olive Marie (Camp) Crouch. John was a graduate of Sand Fork High School in Gilmer County, WV and was the president of his senior class. He then went on to be an engineer for Dowell Company. He was an avid sports enthusiast; he particularly enjoyed golf, basketball, and billiards. John was known for being a hard worker, a great father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his children: David Lee Crouch of Berea, WV, Phyllis Anne Jones of West Union, WV, Susan Elaine Crouch of Chapel Hill, NC, William Franklin Crouch of Leopold, WV, Jeffery Dean Crouch of Leopold, WV, Richard Patrick Crouch of Troy, WV, and Christopher Lynn Crouch of Troy, WV; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Allen Crouch.

At his request there will be no services and cremation services provided by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

