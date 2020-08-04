Obituary: Joyce Schultheis Garrison

Joyce Schultheis Garrison, 79, of Belpre, Ohio, died on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Joyce was born to Robert V. Schultheis, Sr., and Grace Spindler. She grew up in the Norwood section of Marietta and graduated from Marietta High School. She married Donald Garrison on December 27, 1962. In her free time, she painted ceramics and attended the local arts and crafts shows. She could never pass up a good garage, church or estate sale. She remembered to send cards to everyone she knew—for holidays, birthdays, graduations and sympathy.

Joyce is survived by her son, Ronald Garrison, daughter, Cathy Garrison, brothers, Robert V. Schultheis, Jr. and Thomas Schultheis. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Doug Schultheis.

The family would like to thank all the small businesses that offered her kindness and understanding during the last years.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Aug. 6) at 3:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends on Thursday before the service from 1:00 until 3:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.