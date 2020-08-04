Obituary: Lonnie Ray Stacy

Lonnie Ray Stacy was led into Heaven by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on the morning August 2, 2020 at his home in Waterford, Ohio.

He was born on May 3, 1930 in Williamson, WV to the late Emory Farrell and Cora Stallard Stacy. He was the eleventh of twelve children in the family.

In 1931 his parents moved their family to Little Hocking, Ohio where Lonnie grew up and received his education. He graduated from Belpre High School in 1949. On May 28, 1950 he married Mary Jane Dennison, the daughter of the late Frank and Causbie Dennison of Belpre, Ohio. They first lived in Zanesville and Somerset, Ohio for a brief time until Lonnie entered the military service.

Lonnie enlisted in the Marines in 1952. After going through basic and advanced training at Camp Pendleton in California, Lonnie served with the 1st Marine Division for thirteen months in Korea. His first son David, was born while he was overseas. Lonnie was discharged from active service at the rank of Corporal in 1954 but continued to serve in the Marine Reserves until 1960. He took great pride in being a Marine and serving his country.

After returning from active service, Lonnie and Mary eventually settled in Little Hocking, Ohio. Over the next few years their family grew to include five boys, David, Jerry, Paul, Kevin and Brian. He began to work in the building supplies industry which he continued until retirement. While living in Ohio he was co-owner of Stacy Lumber Company of Little Hocking. Lonnie was also active in his community. He served as an assistant leader in the local Boy Scout troop. Also, he was elected and served on the local school board. Lonnie was a charter board member of Washington Technical College, now known as Washington State Community College.

In the summer of 1973 Lonnie moved to New Port Richey, Florida. Lonnie continued to work for various lumber companies until retiring in 1995 from Cox Lumber Company. In 1998 Lonnie and Mary returned to Ohio, moving to Waterford.

There were many things that Lonnie enjoyed. He loved to work with wood and build things. One of his favorite places was his work shop. Another activity he enjoyed was participating with friends in local bowling leagues. Lonnie liked the outdoors. Camping with family and with friends was also a favorite. Lonnie enjoyed music, especially gospel, country and bluegrass. Attending the gospel sing fest at Mt. Nebo, West Virginia was a trip he always looked forward to. He also enjoyed going to the concerts at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FLorida.

But the things he enjoyed most was those done with his family. He supported his sons in all of their endeavors, whether it was school or church events, music programs, scouting or sports games.

Lonnie is remembered as a man of faith. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized by his pastor and friend Rev. Earl J. Russell on April 4, 1965. From that point on he actively served in every church they attended. Lonnie was ordained as a deacon while a member of First Baptist of New Port Richey. He was lastly a member and deacon of Porterfield Baptist Church in Porterfield, Ohio.

Surviving Lonnie is his wife, Mary Jane and four of his five sons and their families: David and Carol Stacy of Fleming, Ohio, Jerry and Jeanelle Stacy of Dade City, Florida; Paul and Phyllis Stacy of Little Hocking, Ohio; Kevin and Kelly Stacy of Waterford, Ohio; Mary Ann Stacy of Homossasa, Flordia, wife of the late Brian Stacy who passed away March 8, 2020. Lonnie had sixteen grandchildren and twenty one great grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest sister Lenore Lowe of Little Hocking, Ohio and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, in-laws, his brothers; Luther, Walter (Buddy), Clyde, Chester and Robert and his sisters: Nora Gentry, Bertha Randolph, Pearl Thorne, Ruby Keller and Florence Wyatt. Along with his youngest son Brian, Lonnie's death is also preceded by his daughter in law Mary Jeanne Bartmess Stacy and great granddaughter Angel Dow.

The family would like to thank Marietta Hospice Care for their kind service.

The funeral will be 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastors Mark Eaton, Eric Leeson and Charles Kiser officiating.

Burial will be at Fairview Memory Gardens with full military honors by American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.