Obituary: William W. Varner

William W. Varner, 77, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Marion Manor in Marion, OH.

He was born September 24, 1942, in Walker, WV, a son of the late Mike W. and Thelma Lee Varner.

William retired as a heavy equipment operator after several years of service.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Varner of Parkersburg; a son, Wesley Varner of Parkersburg; daughter, Melissa Smith of Delaware, OH; son, Mike Meeks of Delaware, OH; one step-daughter, Tammy Schiller (Brian) of Parkersburg; one step-son, Glen Meeks (Cindy) of Parkersburg; 15 grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Geist (Tim) of Vienna; and two brothers, Robin Varner of Parkersburg and Robert Varner (Margaret) of Richmond, KY.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Britney Meeks.

Per William’s wishes there will be no services or visitation. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3005 Grand Central Ave, Vienna, is honored to assist the Varner family. Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.