Advertisement

Ohio governor issues order requiring K-12 students to wear masks while at school

(WTVG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - All students K-12 will be required to wear a mask when returning for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon siting advice from doctors, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

There are a few exemptions listed in the letter of support:

  • Children under the age of 2-years-old
  • Any child unable to remove the face covering without assistance
  • A child with a significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of facial covering
  • A child living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay who may become agitated or anxious wearing a mask
  • A child with a facial deformity that causes airway obstruction

“We are working with FEMA to distribute 2M masks to schools for use by students and staff. We’ll deliver these to regional education service centers serving as our distribution partners so schools and families have access to the resources they for the coming school year.”

Gov. Mike DeWine

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio University provides one-time grant funding to help students get connected

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Ohio University has announced the new OHIO Get Connected Grant, a one-time, $750 award to help meet technology needs for all full-time, first-year, degree-seeking students at Ohio University’s Athens and regional campuses.

News

Gov. DeWine orders children to wear masks as Ohio chools reopen

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor extends Ohio mask mandate to schools

News

Donations to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley being matched by nonprofit organization

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Donations made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley through August 9 will be matched by the nonprofit organization Greater Good, as part of NBC and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

News

What's Trending, 8/4/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A water park for dogs, Katie Ledecky does a gold-medal worthy trick, and Alexis reveals her true love for Chipotle.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Jackson County Schools announce re-opening plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Jackson County Schools have announced the district’s re-opening plan for the fall.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Big 12 to play ten-game football season

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Marietta Board of Education cancels special meeting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The meeting was expected to be a public forum