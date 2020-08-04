Advertisement

Ohio University provides one-time grant funding to help students get connected

(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio University has announced the new OHIO Get Connected Grant, a one-time, $750 award to help meet technology needs for all full-time, first-year, degree-seeking students at Ohio University’s Athens and regional campuses.

”In every modality, Ohio University is committed to providing a high-quality academic experience for every student. We also realize that it is critical that first-year students have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed as they join our community,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “That’s why we created the OHIO Get Connected Grant – to reduce potential barriers that might impede a student’s academic progress. We want our new students to feel connected to OHIO faculty mentors, classmates, and friends, which will strengthen their bonds as the newest members of our Bobcat family.”

Full-time, first-year, degree-seeking students on the Athens and regional campuses are eligible for the OHIO Get Connected Grant. To receive the award, a student must be enrolled in a full-time course load (at least 12 credit hours) by 5 P.M. Friday, August 21.  Students will not be required to submit an application to receive funds. The $750 OHIO Get Connected Grant award will be automatically applied to students’ accounts at the start of fall semester. This grant is just one part of the many ways that Ohio University is directing new funding to support students and families during this public health crisis.

The OHIO Get Connected Grant is part of a $5 million investment that Ohio University is making to expand financial aid and scholarships to address financial challenges experienced by students and families. Ohio University has also added institutional funds to expand the OHIO CARES Relief Fund to include eligible students enrolled in fall 2020 until funds expire. These funds will assist even more undergraduate students who have demonstrated financial need during these unexpected transitions.

“We recognize that many Ohio University students have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic disruptions,” President Nellis said. “These new investments represent a just a few of the many ways that Ohio University is working to support our students and their families in this time of crisis.”For more information about Ohio University grants and scholarships, visit https://www.ohio.edu/financial-aid.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. DeWine orders children to wear masks as Ohio chools reopen

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor extends Ohio mask mandate to schools

News

Donations to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley being matched by nonprofit organization

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Donations made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley through August 9 will be matched by the nonprofit organization Greater Good, as part of NBC and Telemundo’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

News

Ohio governor issues order requiring K-12 students to wear masks while at school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon siting advice from doctors, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

News

What's Trending, 8/4/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A water park for dogs, Katie Ledecky does a gold-medal worthy trick, and Alexis reveals her true love for Chipotle.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Jackson County Schools announce re-opening plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Jackson County Schools have announced the district’s re-opening plan for the fall.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Big 12 to play ten-game football season

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Marietta Board of Education cancels special meeting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The meeting was expected to be a public forum