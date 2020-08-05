Belpre woman raises money for Ronald McDonald House

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - This will be the fourth year that Beverly Hackney has been holding a fundraiser and garage sale to raise money for the Ronald Mcdonald House.

She will be selling items that have been donated from all over the region.

In addition to the garage sale, Beverly also bakes bread and holds a raffle.

“I have the garage sale, I bake bread, I have raffles, I have people donate cash,” said Beverly Hackney. “I have businesses that donate gift cards that I can raffle off.”

The fundraiser is inspired by a family friend who stayed at the Ronald Mcdonald House.

”I do it to raise money, 5000 dollars per year to have a room for her with her name on it, sponsor a room with her name on it,” said Hackney.

The garage sale will be this Thursday and Friday, August 6th and 7th from 8 AM until 4 PM. If you want to stop by, the address is 7 Seventh Street in Belpre, Ohio.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.