Boil advisory in Athens County

ATHENS COUNT, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to repairs in the Youba Ridge booster station in Athens County, Troy Township, the Little Hocking Water Association has issued a boil advisory.

This boil advisory is for little hocking water customers who are located on or adjacent to Youba Ridge Road (SR 124) south of its intersection with Bowman Road including Bowman Road.

Once the repairs have been made and water service has been restored, it is recommended, as a precaution to safeguard public health that all water used for drinking, preparation of food, or washing of dishes and cookware be boiled for a minimum of three minutes prior to use.

Boiling of water should continue until further notice.

Little Hocking water personnel will be collecting water samples. The results of the sample testing will determine when the boil advisory is to be lifted.

