Advertisement

City of Vienna receives litter control grant

Litter control grant will be used to purchase recycling bins
By Angel Thompson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gives the state a litter control grant of $48,367 and the city of Vienna receives a grant of $484.

The city will use the funds to purchase 150 recycling bins for residents.

Mayor Randy Rapp says last year the city was able to recycle over 240,000 pounds of material.

“The recycler always ask that you have two, one for paper and one for plastic so we’ve always got a supply of them on hand,” said mayor Randy Rapp. Any city in West Virginia that has more than 10,000 people is required to have a recycling program and Vienna’s the 12th largest city in West Virginia, so we do participate in that.”

All residents can pick up the bins at the Vienna city building, 609 29th St, Vienna, WV 26105.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wolf Creek Local Schools preparing for students to return this fall

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Wolf Creek Local Schools preparing for students to return this fall

News

Wood County employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The historic Wood County Courthouse and the Judge Black Annex will be closed Wednesday, August 5, 2020, for precautionary deep cleaning.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Football Frenzy First Look: Warren Warriors

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Deb Arthur

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Gov. DeWine requires students to wear face masks

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

COVID or no COVID, preparations continue for local elections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Amid continued uncertainty, local boards get ready for elections

News

WTAP News @ 5 - City of Vienna receives litter control grant

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Mother sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison for injuring her child

Updated: 5 hours ago
Margerete Watson, 23, of Crown City, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison. She was convicted of “endangering children with serious Physical harm caused” a second-degree felony.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Colleges providing activities and help for students' mental health

Updated: 5 hours ago