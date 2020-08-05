City of Vienna receives litter control grant

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gives the state a litter control grant of $48,367 and the city of Vienna receives a grant of $484.

The city will use the funds to purchase 150 recycling bins for residents.

Mayor Randy Rapp says last year the city was able to recycle over 240,000 pounds of material.

“The recycler always ask that you have two, one for paper and one for plastic so we’ve always got a supply of them on hand,” said mayor Randy Rapp. Any city in West Virginia that has more than 10,000 people is required to have a recycling program and Vienna’s the 12th largest city in West Virginia, so we do participate in that.”

All residents can pick up the bins at the Vienna city building, 609 29th St, Vienna, WV 26105.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.