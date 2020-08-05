Advertisement

Coronavirus cases increase in Meigs County

There is a total of seven active cases in Meigs County.
There is a total of seven active cases in Meigs County.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

There is a total of seven active cases in Meigs County.

The health department says the first confirmed case is a male in the less than 12 months to 9-year-old age range and is not hospitalized. The second is a man in the 60-69 year-old age range and is in the hospital. The third is a woman between the ages of 40-49 and is not in the hospital.

There are 29 total cases, 23 confirmed and six probable since April.

