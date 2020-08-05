Early-morning accident on Lynn St.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A crash on the 1200 block of Lynn St. in Parkersburg did not lead to any reported injuries, according to the Wood County 9-1-1 Center.

While there was a trail of gasoline pouring southbound on the road, Dispatch said the Lynn was cleared by 2:15 a.m.

The call for the accident came in at 1:03 a.m., with the Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments, as well as Camden Clark E.M.S., responding to the scene.

