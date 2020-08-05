Girl Scouts of Black Diamond offering virtual girls’ empowerment camp

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is hosting a virtual Girl Power camp this week, intended to help girls build confidence.

The camp began on August 3 and will go through August 6. Those who would like to register for the remaining days may still do so.

The virtual camp offers subscription boxes with multiple tiers at different prices, and each tier comes with a combination of materials and activities for girls to do at home. The theme of the camp is to promote empowerment and self-care.

Some of the self-care activities include making homemade sugar scrubs and stress balls. And additional activities and materials include videos, patches, story times and zoom-alongs, instructions for making yarn dolls, and more.

“For people of all ages, right now it’s important to make sure we’re taking care of ourselves and each other,” said Candace Nelson, the council’s director of marketing.

The Girl Power camp is one of many virtual camps being offered by the council over the summer. Some of the other virtual camps include Rainforest Adventure, Oppy Goopy Science, Art Aces, and others. Nelson said the goal of the camps is to provide the girls with useful skills while also giving them a chance to have fun.

“Through something fun, through these activities, they can experience a learning tool, while also being able to create something they can have fun with. So it serves a couple of purposes. We always want our girls to be learning while they’re completing these activities, but it’s also really nice that they then have something they can enjoy and use throughout the rest of the summer or the year, and be reminded of the fun time they had at camp,” Nelson said.

Typically, summer camps are offered in-person, but the council has moved to online offerings this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The camps look different for our girls and staff this year...We’ve done some reorganizing so that we’re able to still give these girls a really great experience while staying at home and making sure they’re safe and healthy,” said Nelson.

Those who would like to learn more about the camp and how to register can do so on the council’s website.

