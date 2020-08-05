Advertisement

Gov. Justice issues school reopening plan

Includes "color-coded" system determining whether buildings can stay open
School officials say under the directive issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, schools will resume instruction for students on September 8.
School officials say under the directive issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, schools will resume instruction for students on September 8.
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he’s determined primary and secondary schools in the state will open September 8.

But he adds, the COVID-19 “situation is absolutely fluid”.

At his virus briefing Wednesday, the governor announced a system that will determine whether school buildings can open, and stay open, according to the spread of the coronavirus.

He says it’s a system, with colors designating the COVID-19 numbers in each county, in which counties where the spread of the virus increases substantially would have to close those buildings. He adds parents also will have the option to send their children to school buildings or be taught virtually.

He says whether county schools can play sports will be handled the same.

The plan also includes a $6 million commitment to providing broadband to 1,000 locations where students can take virtual classes.

Justice added all county schools must submit by Friday, August 14 plans for opening their systems for the new school year, including handling cleanliness, hygiene and meal plans.

