Advertisement

Indians rally past Tribe

Cleveland scores 4 runs off of Cincinnati bullpen for a 4-2 victory.
(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - Shane Bieber overcame two solo home runs to pitch into the eighth inning, Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Reyes capped the Indians’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his first homer of the season after hitting 37 with San Diego and Cleveland last year.

His shot in the eighth inning to deep right-center field against Nate Jones followed a leadoff walk by Carlos Santana.

The Indians played their third consecutive game without manager Terry Francona, who continues to undergo tests in Cleveland for a gastrointestinal condition. There is no timetable for his return. 

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT
A profile of local high school football teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Sports

Big 12 Conference 9+1 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.

News

Ohio high school coaches petition for protocol change

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Current protocol requires testing within three days of games

Sports

Summer Sports Scoreboard- July 31

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
Ravenswood's Alex Easthom wins the West Virginia Amateur golf championship; Wood County Legion wins it's final game of the summer baseball season

Latest News

Sports

Fort Frye pair to play for Marietta College

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
Fort Frye High School's Stephanie Camden and Isiah Jones will continue their academic and athletic pursuits at Marietta College.

Sports

Summer Sports scoreboard- July 30

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
Ravenswood's Alex Easthom is tied for the lead with Pat Carter after 3 rounds of the WV Amateur golf championship.

Sports

Summer Sports Scoreboard- July 29

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
Round 2 scores from the West Virginia Amateur golf championship; Amateur baseball score

Sports

Summer Scoreboard- July 28

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
Local baseball and round 1 results from the WV Amateur golf championship

High School

Guidelines released for safe play of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
A set of guidelines has been released in order to make sure fall sports take place safely

Sports

Smallwood signs with Steelers

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
Former WVU running back Wendell Smallwood inks a 1 year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers