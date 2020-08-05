Obituary: Dean Somerville
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dean Somerville, 63, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 15, 1957 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Joseph and Donna Gilchrist Somerville. Dean was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School.
He is survived by his three siblings, Joseph Somerville (Nancy) and Michael Somerville (June) all of Parkersburg and Debbie Somerville of Marietta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by two siblings, Carolyn McClung and Stephen Somerville.
There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Somerville family.
