Obituary: Dean Somerville

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dean Somerville, 63, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 15, 1957 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Joseph and Donna Gilchrist Somerville. Dean was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School.

He is survived by his three siblings, Joseph Somerville (Nancy) and Michael Somerville (June) all of Parkersburg and Debbie Somerville of Marietta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by two siblings, Carolyn McClung and Stephen Somerville.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Somerville family.

