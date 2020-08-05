Obituary: James Allen “Jim” Yates

James Allen “Jim” Yates, 85, of Marietta, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 21, 1935 in Marietta, Ohio, to William and Helen McGrew Yates.

Jim was a 1952 graduate of Bartlett High School. He served in the United States Marines, during the Korean Conflict. Jim worked for AT&T for 30 years as an installer, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 64, the NRA and enjoyed guns and antique cars.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret “Margie” Marie Carpenter Yates, whom he married on February 6, 1960; six children, Miles Farley, Jr. (Sharon), Mark Farley (Lita), David Farley (Beverly), Sheryl Bailey (John), Dianne Crandall (Jim) and Daniel Farley (Shelly); 16 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; sister, Verta Anne Koelsch (Charles); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Dereckson and Gary Farley; brother, Jack Powers; and sister, Sue Harris.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 3 to 5 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, with that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Jim’s family.

Funeral services, with same precautions, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery with full military honors.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Jim’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

