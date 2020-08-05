Review finds 42 people ineligible for conceal carry permit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A new cross-check system between separate state law enforcement agencies has turned up 42 ineligible holders of Ohio concealed-weapon permits.

The system was announced Tuesday by Republican Attorney General Dave Yost following an analysis that began last year.

Under Ohio law, judicial rulings on people determined mentally incompetent to possess a firearm are collected by the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

But until recently the agency didn’t have access to the list of active concealed weapons permit holders maintained by the Department of Public Safety.

A new agreement allows the departments to share information.

