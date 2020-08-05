Wolf Creek Local Schools preparing for students to return this fall

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Wolf Creek Local Schools is looking forward to students returning to in-person classes in a couple weeks and parents and students who do not feel comfortable returning will have the option to remain virtual.

“One of the things we’re going to try to do is not transition our students throughout the building as much and keep them in their own classroom,” said Doug Baldwin, Wolf Creek Local Schools, superintendent.

The district is following state and local guidelines and directions from the health department for a safe return including all students and staff will be required to wear masks and everyone who enters the building will have their temperature checked.

Baldwin says, schools will also be cleaning classrooms in between classes and will have additional staff to help with different tasks.

Waterford High School, principal Suellen Coleman says the school is working hard to get everything ready and she is looking forward to the school year.

“I’m so excited to see the staff and the students I get my energy from them, so getting them back in the building and seeing them and giving them as much normalcy in life, in this new life we’re living is so exciting,” said Suellen Coleman, principal.

Coleman says the school will also continue having mental health services for student and make all of the necessary accommodations to make this a great school year.

“We have a full-time counselor that works with in our district that works with our students and our teachers have participated in trauma training, so they have some additional strategies that we hope to deploy in the classroom,” said Suellen Coleman.

Wolf Local Schools plan to reopen August 24th and will have reduced hours for the first week of school and will return to regular school hours, the second week.

