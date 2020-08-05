Advertisement

Wood County employee tests positive for COVID-19

The historic Wood County Courthouse and the Judge Black Annex will be closed Wednesday, August 5, 2020, for precautionary deep cleaning.
The historic Wood County Courthouse and the Judge Black Annex will be closed Wednesday, August 5, 2020, for precautionary deep cleaning.(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -A Wood County employee has test positive for COVID-19. Due to health concerns for both employees and public, the historic Wood County Courthouse and the Judge Black Annex will be closed Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for precautionary deep cleaning.

This does not include the circuit court or the magistrate court buildings.

The plan is to reopen the buildings Thursday, August 6th, 2020.

