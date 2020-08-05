Wood County employee tests positive for COVID-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -A Wood County employee has test positive for COVID-19. Due to health concerns for both employees and public, the historic Wood County Courthouse and the Judge Black Annex will be closed Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for precautionary deep cleaning.

This does not include the circuit court or the magistrate court buildings.

The plan is to reopen the buildings Thursday, August 6th, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.