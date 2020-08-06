Advertisement

Condemned building demolished

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Marietta is demolishing a building on the corner of Putnam and Seventh Street that has been condemned for years.

The reason for the building being condemned for so long is because of collapse and sinkholes that have caused it to deteriorate over time. The building has become a hazard as it is going into Goose Run, which is a major sewer line.

That’s one of our property’s that’s on our top ten hot sheet for blatant and removal and we’ve been working on it for a while now as the city was able to take possession of the property and immediately went into demolition mode. And the clearance from everything, and so, finally when we did that we were able to start demolition on it. They started today. And they should have it finalized by the middle of next week.

Josh Schlicher, Marietta Mayor

Marietta is spending more than $30 thousand worth of expenses to get rid of the building. Mayor Schlicher says that the area will likely be turned into a pocket park for those at Marietta College.

